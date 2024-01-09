TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

    Toronto Police

    A woman has suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in North York.

    Toronto police said the female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Yonge Street and Avondale Avenue, just north of Highway 401, shortly after 9 p.m.

    Paramedics confirmed they transported the woman to a trauma centre.

    There is no word on her condition.

    Officers warn of possible delays in the area and urge drivers to consider alternate routes.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News