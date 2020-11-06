TORONTO -- Ontario will announce today the finalized list of where each region is placed in the new tiered lockdown system before it comes into effect on Saturday.

Each of Ontario's 34 public health units will be placed in one of five categories, which include prevent, protect, restrict, control, or lockdown.

Each tier comes with a different set of restrictions in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Ontario will transition to the new system at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Earlier this week, the government proposed that Ottawa, Peel Region, York Region, and Eastern Ontario Health Unit be placed in the restrict level on Nov. 7.

Toronto won't join these four regions until Nov. 14, meaning that indoor dining and gyms must remain closed another week.

It's proposed that Brant County Health Unit, Hamilton, Durham Region and Halton Region be put in the protect category.

All remaining health units are proposed to be in the prevent category. There are no health units proposed to be in the control or lockdown level.

The government said it would announce the finalized placement of the regions on Friday, based on the COVID-19 health data from this week.

Peel Region could be held back

Ford and his cabinet will have a virtual meeting Friday to discuss whether to hold Peel Region back in a modified Stage 2, or whether Brampton should be singled out for COVID-19 restrictions.

Government sources tell CTV News Toronto the province will be examining the options, as it meets to implement the new colour-coded system for public health measures.

Peel Region's medical officer of health sent a letter to the Ford government highlighting the high positivity rates and requesting a modified Stage 2 to remain in place for another week.

However, local politicians from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown to Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie are pushing for the regions to be designated orange zones, which would allow businesses to reopen with capacity limits.

Meanwhile, the Premier Doug Ford is expected to make two announcements on Friday in Ottawa.

The first will be made with Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod at 11 a.m.

He will then be joined alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips to make an announcement at Ottawa Civic Hospital at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcements live.