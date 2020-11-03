TORONTO -- Ontario has announced major changes to how to will impose COVID-19 shutdowns, introducing a new tiered system that outlines clear criteria for when to impose lockdowns and closures.

The five categories include prevent, protect, restrict, control or lockdown.

Each stage comes with a set of criteria, giving local health units and business owners some level of predictability when it comes to pandemic related restrictions.

Read more: Everything you need to know abou the new shutdown system

Toronto will remain in a modified Stage 2 until Nov. 14. 

Here's the breakdown of where each health unit has been placed. The new system comes into effect Nov. 7.

Prevent (Green)

  • Algoma Public Health
  • Chatham-Kent Public Health
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit
  • Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
  • Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
  • Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
  • Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
  • Huron Perth Public Health
  • Lambton Public Health
  • Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
  • Middlesex-London Health Unit
  • Niagara Region Public Health
  • North Bay Parry Sound District
  • Northwestern Health Unit
  • Peterborough Public Health
  • Porcupine Health Unit
  • Public Health Sudbury & Districts
  • Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
  • Renfrew County and District Health Unit
  • Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
  • Southwestern Public Health
  • Thunder Bay and District Health Unit
  • Timiskaming Health Unit
  • Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
  • Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Protect (Yellow)

  • Brant County Health Unit
  • City of Hamilton Public Health Services
  • Durham Region Health Department
  • Halton Region Public Health

Restrict (Orange)

  • Eastern Ontario Health Unit
  • Ottawa Public Health
  • Peel Public Health
  • York Region Public Health

Control (Red)

  • Peel Public Health

Lockdown

No regions are proposed for the lockdown level.