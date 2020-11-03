Advertisement
Where your region is placed in Ontario's tiered shutdown system
TORONTO -- Ontario has announced major changes to how to will impose COVID-19 shutdowns, introducing a new tiered system that outlines clear criteria for when to impose lockdowns and closures.
The five categories include prevent, protect, restrict, control or lockdown.
Each stage comes with a set of criteria, giving local health units and business owners some level of predictability when it comes to pandemic related restrictions.
Toronto will remain in a modified Stage 2 until Nov. 14.
Here's the breakdown of where each health unit has been placed. The new system comes into effect Nov. 7.
Prevent (Green)
- Algoma Public Health
- Chatham-Kent Public Health
- Grey Bruce Health Unit
- Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
- Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
- Huron Perth Public Health
- Lambton Public Health
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
- Middlesex-London Health Unit
- Niagara Region Public Health
- North Bay Parry Sound District
- Northwestern Health Unit
- Peterborough Public Health
- Porcupine Health Unit
- Public Health Sudbury & Districts
- Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit
- Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
- Southwestern Public Health
- Thunder Bay and District Health Unit
- Timiskaming Health Unit
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
Protect (Yellow)
- Brant County Health Unit
- City of Hamilton Public Health Services
- Durham Region Health Department
- Halton Region Public Health
Restrict (Orange)
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit
- Ottawa Public Health
- Peel Public Health
- York Region Public Health
Control (Red)
- Peel Public Health
Lockdown
No regions are proposed for the lockdown level.