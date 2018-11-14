

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A patient of Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences has died from injuries he suffered during a fight with another patient, police say.

The 37-year-old man, who has not been identified, was found seriously injured nearly one week ago, on Nov. 8.

He was taken to a Toronto hospital for further treatment, where he later died.

At the time, Durham police did not know how the man became injured and provided few other details about the nature of the incident.

They now allege the victim’s injuries stem from a physical fight with another patient at the Whitby facility.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

In a statement provided to CP24, Ontario Shores said they are cooperating with police in their investigation.

"Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences has learned of the passing of one of our patients who was involved in an incident last week. Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with the family at this time," the facility said.

"Ontario Shores cannot comment on the specifics of any patient situation as all patient information is confidential."

Anyone with new information about the incident is being asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.