

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a male patient of Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences was found seriously injured near the hospital overnight.

Durham Regional Police say the male, who has not been identified, was found with injuries at around 7:15 a.m. and taken to hospital.

He later transferred to a Toronto-area hospital for further treatment.

His current condition is not known.

Police have provided few other details about the nature of the incident, saying it’s “unknown how the injuries occurred.”

They say officers are at the Whitby-area hospital working with staff members to determine what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.