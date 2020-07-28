TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement this afternoon.

Ford will be joined alongside Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Mayor of Ajax Shaun Collier and Chair of the Lakeridge Health Board of Trustees Sharon Cochran at 1 p.m. to make the announcement about building long-term care capacity.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

The province will announce on Wednesday if Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex can advance to Stage 3 of the reopening plan.

They are the only regions in Ontario still behind in Stage 2.

Ontario is also set to announce later week the plans for how schools across the province will reopen in September.