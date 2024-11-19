Ontario launching new mental health program for first responders
Ontario is launching a new mental health program for first responders.
The province says the Mental Health Supports for Public Safety Personnel program will provide help for police officers, correctional workers, paramedics and firefighters.
The $32-million program will include a 24-hour call line and a web portal for services such as internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy and peer support.
The province is also creating an anti-stigma strategy to make it easier for public safety workers to ask for help.
The program will include leadership support and training and recommended mental health practices.
Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says first responders will receive targeted mental health support to address the challenges they face.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.
Ukraine now has long-range missiles and Russia rewrote its nuclear policy. Are we on the verge of atomic warfare?
The four-year-old document has a bland, bureaucratic title — 'Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence' — but its contents are chilling, especially with its newest revisions.
NDP MP calls on Boissonnault to resign over false claims to Indigenous identity
A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.
Trump chooses TV doctor Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions of older, poor and disabled Americans.
'I'm just tickled pink': Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Anonymous male celebrity files extortion lawsuit against attorney representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusers
An anonymous male celebrity says he is the victim of an extortion scheme and is suing a high-powered Texas attorney who is representing several people in civil lawsuits that accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault.
Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.
Watch Cruise ship tilts, causing panic as 'Titanic' song plays
Cruise ship passengers got a scare when their vessel tilted sideways, with one man saying the theme song for the film 'Titanic' had played during the ordeal.
What three storms impacting the country have in common
A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.
