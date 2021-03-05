TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan on Friday afternoon and is expected to reveal how the new AstraZeneca vaccines will be used.

On Thursday CTV News Toronto learned that the province will outline a quick-paced timeline for vaccines between March and early June.

Sources with knowledge of the plan said the plan will not only prioritize age, but will also focus on at-risk groups and communities with the highest rates of transmission, hospitalization and death.

The province has also previously said that the newly-approved AstraZeneca vaccine will be given to people between the ages of 60 and 64. The province hopes to utilize pharmacists and health-care practitioners to help deliver the doses before they expire in early April.

The premier will be joined at Queen’s Park by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and retired Gen. Rick Hillier.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1 p.m.