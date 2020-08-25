TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make another announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

The premier will be joined in Etobicoke by Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and local MPP and Associate Minister for Transit for the Greater Toronto Area Kinga Surma.

The announcement comes as school bus drivers say they have not been informed of any additional COVID-19 safety protocols with just a week and a half until classes begin.

The government has also faced criticism from school boards and teachers about the lack of clarity in its back-to-school plans.

