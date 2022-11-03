Ontario education strike going ahead Friday after mediation concludes

There will be no deal between the Ontario government and the union representing 55,000 education support workers, meaning that a strike on Friday is definitive.

In a statement posted to social media Thursday afternoon, the bargaining committee said that mediation has concluded.

“This afternoon we were informed that mediation has concluded,” the bargaining committee said.

"It is clear that this government never intended to negotiate. The time and effort they have spent on Bill 28, which strips away education workers' Charter Rights, should have been spent on a deal that would have respected workers and ensured the services that students desperately need are secured.”

Bill 28—the Keeping Students in Class Act—uses the notwithstanding clause to legislate a four-year contract onto workers while preventing them from taking job action. The bill was tabled Monday and is expected to pass later today.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce told reporters at a news conference the government made “a good faith effort” but the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) wouldn’t budge and take their threat of a strike off the table.

The union has said it will take part in a province-wide strike “until further notice,” starting Friday, unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.

“There’s going to be an illegal strike tomorrow,” Lecce said while referencing the new legislation put forward by his government.

“We will use every tool we have to end the disruption.”

Part of those tools include exuberant fines for those who defy Bill 28, including fines up to $4,000 for individuals who do strike and $500,000 for unions who organize them.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.