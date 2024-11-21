All-star Scottie Barnes returns to Raptors lineup vs. Timberwolves

TORONTO
    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) shoots as Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) defends during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) shoots as Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) defends during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
    Darko Rajakovic cut straight to the chase in his pre-game news conference: yes, Scottie Barnes is back.

    Barnes was inserted into the Toronto Raptors starting lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Scotiabank Arena. He had been out since Oct. 28 with a fractured right orbital bone.

    "I don't want Scottie Barnes to be anything outside of Scottie Barnes," said Rajakovic in his pre-game news conference. "I just need him to be best version of himself and when he's that, he's really raising the people around him to another level. 

    "He's making everybody around him better."

    Barnes was injured in the fourth quarter of Toronto's 127-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets on Oct. 28 when he caught an errant elbow from Denver centre Nikola Jokic. Barnes was expected to be out at least three weeks with the injury but came back slightly ahead of schedule.

    The 23-year-old all-star forward was averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and six assists per game before he was hurt. Rajakovic said Barnes would play limited minutes and that he'd have to wear protective goggles.

    Rajakovic was coy when asked who would be moved to Toronto's bench to make space for Barnes.

    "Scottie will start. Who knows who won’t," laughed Rajakovic.

    Rookie combo guard Ja'kobe Walter was also made available for the Raptors. He had missed Toronto's last six games with a sprained right shoulder.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.

