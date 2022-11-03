Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario’s education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen’s Park that made a strike illegal.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 support workers such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, said they are striking "until further notice," insinuating that the strike will persist next week.
Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce passed anti-strike legislation Thursday to impose a four-year contract on education workers that bars them from striking.
As part of the bill, striking workers could face a daily fine of up to $4,000, while the union could be slapped with a $500,000 fine.
If the maximum penalty is imposed, the daily bill could amount to $220 million per day.
6:20 a.m.
How did we get here? Why is CUPE going on strike in Ontario?
This is a full breakdown of what CUPE is asking for in their negotiations with the Ford government, including what the notwithstanding clause is.
6:15 a.m.
Don't know what to do with your kids today? Here's a list of fully supervised programs running.
5:30 a.m.
Here is a full list of school boards that will close because of today's mass walkout.
