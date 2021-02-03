TORONTO -- The Ontario government is considering delaying the return of in-person learning in Toronto and Peel Region while allowing schools in the rest of southern Ontario to reopen next week, sources confirm to CTV News Toronto and CP24.

Sources said that while the province is considering the move to keep Toronto and Peel Region behind, the decision has yet to be approved by Cabinet as of Wednesday morning.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce will announce the final decision alongside the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams later this afternoon.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 4 p.m.

Speaking to reporters at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier in the day, Premier Doug Ford hinted there could be at least two return dates for the remainder of schools in southern Ontario.

“We want to make sure the numbers are coming down, and I’ve always said right from the get go, and I know the minister has said it, we want to make sure that we have a safe environment. We get approval from the chief medical officer and so far we've been getting a green light,” the premier said.

“We are going to target a couple dates and we are going to confirm that. It is going to be either the 8th or the 10th and then one week later for another group. So we are going to have two groups coming back.”

All students began their studies in January with online learning as part of an extended winter break. Schools in northern Ontario reopened on Jan. 11 while 11 other public health units in southern Ontario reopened in the last few weeks.

Parents in in the province’s COVID-19 hot spots—Toronto, York Region, Hamilton, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex—were previously told kids would not return to the classroom until Feb. 10 at the earliest.

Earlier this week the government announced that additional federal funding will be used to enhance safety measures in schools, including province-wide asymptomatic COVID-19 testing and stricter masking protocols for younger students.

Asymptomatic testing at schools in the fall found 200 new cases of COVID-19, the province said, with under two per cent of all student tests coming back positive.

Officials have not yet indicating if March Break will be impacted, saying only that the ministry would be "providing parents with a sufficient notice on that decision.”

Between September 2020 and the December holiday break, provincial officials confirmed more than 7,200 COVID-19 infections in schools and more than 1,200 in licenced child-care facilities.

This is a developing news story. More to come.