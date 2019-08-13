

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 24-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of Leonard Pinnock, who was fatally shot at point-blank range while sitting in a parked car two years ago in Toronto, has been taken into custody by authorities in the United States.

On the evening of April 21, 2017, the 33-year-old Hamilton man was shot multiple times while outside of a plaza in the area of Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue.



Leonard Pinnock, 33, is seen in this image. (Toronto Police Service)

Video surveillance footage released by investigators one month after the deadly incident showed two men approach the victim’s car before gunfire erupted at point-blank range numerous times.

Pinnock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot after shots rang out.



Two men firing handguns at Pinnock are seen in surveillance camera footage on April 21, 2017. (Toronto Police Service)

Later in the year, officers said they had not yet determined a motive in the fatal incident.

“Pinnock was merely doing a favour for a friend and providing a ride from Hamilton to the city of Toronto, specifically to this location,” Det.-Sgt. Joyce Schertzer said at a news conference held in September 2017.

Then, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Akil Whyte as he was wanted on a charge of first-degree murder. He was identified as one of the two men sought in Pinnock’s death.

The second suspect has not been identified by officials thus far.

Back in 2017, Schertzer said Whyte’s arrest was “only a matter of time.”

On Tuesday, Toronto police confirmed Whyte had been arrested by authorities in the United States last week.

He currently remains in custody with U.S. officials and an extradition process is underway.