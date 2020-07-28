Advertisement
One person dead, another injured after daylight shooting in Brampton
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 3:21PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 28, 2020 3:41PM EDT
The scene of a deadly shooting in Brampton on July 28, 2020 is seen. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)
TORONTO -- One person is dead and another has been injured following a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Deerpark Crescent and Fairglen Avenue, near McLaughlin Road North, around 2:30 p.m.
According to Peel Regional Police, two people were found within a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.
A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene while a male victim was transported to a local hospital.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.
This is a developing news story. More to come.