TORONTO -- One person is dead and another has been injured following a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Deerpark Crescent and Fairglen Avenue, near McLaughlin Road North, around 2:30 p.m.

According to Peel Regional Police, two people were found within a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene while a male victim was transported to a local hospital.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.

This is a developing news story. More to come.