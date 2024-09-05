'Not right and not fair': Ontario homeowner overcharged on gas bill for the last 7 years

An Ontario homeowner was concerned her natural gas bill was too high, and when she compared her bill with her neighbour's, she realized she has been getting overcharged for the last seven years.

"This is totally not right and not fair. I should be able to get back my overcharged money. They are a big company, they're huge," Portia Choy, of Mississauga, told CTV News Toronto.

Choy said she grew concerned about her growing natural gas bill last year, as it was setting her back nearly $200 each month, and she lives alone in a small townhouse.

So, she decided to ask a neighbour to compare bills. When Choy looked at the two bills, she said her customer charge was $77.58 while her neighbour's was $20.88.

That's when Choy discovered she was being charged a commercial rate for her home rather than a residential rate.

"I was upset and I don't understand how this mistake could be made," Choy said.

Choy said she found out that the billing error had gone back to when she had moved into her home in 2016, and she had been continuously overbilled until 2023.

Choy feels she overpaid her natural gas bill by about $4,500 — money she wants back.

"I want to go after the overcharged money," said Choy.

When Enbridge Gas reviewed Choy's case, they agreed there was a mistake and refunded her $1,428.

A spokesperson for Enbridge Gas told CTV News Toronto that the company had only recently discovered that Choy was being billed incorrectly.

"Ms. Choy's account was initially set up in 2016 and at this time, her account was set up in error," the statement read. "While this is not a regular occurrence, mistakes do happen, and we can rectify them if they are found within two years. This is an unfortunate situation; mistakes like this are typically identified promptly."

Retroactive billing is then required when a customer has been incorrectly billed, Enbridge Gas said. This can happen when there's either a customer or company error.

"Where billing errors, either through Enbridge Gas or customer error, have resulted in either under or overbilling, the customer may be charged or credited with the amount erroneously billed for a period not exceeding two years. If you have been under-billed, Enbridge Gas will work with you to determine a suitable payment arrangement," the spokesperson said.

Choy feels she should get all the money back since it wasn't her fault. However, she said the Ontario Energy Board told her Enbridge only needed to refund her for the past two years--but Choy still wants to try and get an additional $3,000 she feels she was overcharged.

"To take $3,000 from my retirement when I'm on a fixed income is totally unfair and not right," Choy said.