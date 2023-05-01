North York restaurant manager charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two victims

Toronto police have arrested and charged an adult male restaurant manager in connection with a sexual assault investigation in North York.

On Saturday, police say they were made aware of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West area

It is alleged that between May 1, 2022 and April 28, 2023, a man working as a manager at a food establishment sexually assaulted two female victims.

Police have not released the name of the establishment.

On Saturday, police arrested 55-year-old Amir Keshavarzi, of Toronto.

He’s charged with uttering threats, and three counts of sexual assault.

He appeared in a Toronto court earlier today for a bail hearing.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-3204, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.