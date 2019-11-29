The Super Sophia Project is spreading boxes full of love across Durham Region.

Nine-year-old old Sophia Megan and her mother have been collecting items like toys, games and clothing to donate to local hospitals, specifically to help with sick children staying at the facility.

“Each box is filled with toys, socks, craft, just things that would cheer up the child while in hospital,” Sophia’s mother Nicolle Georgiev told CTV News Toronto.

The idea for the aptly named “Love Boxes” sprang up as Sophia was recovering from Leukemia. She had been diagnosed at the age of two and has now been cancer free for five years.

Sophia’s mom said it was a tough watching her daughter suffer, undergo treatments and spend lengthy time at the hospital.

A simple act of kindness from a custodian at the Hospital for sick children was the genesis of the Super Sophia Project.

“A custodian at Sick Kids hospital gifted her with a little pack of stickers,” Georgiev said. “They were just from the dollar store, but they brightened her day, they uplifted her spirits, and they made her so happy.”

Since 2016, more than 10,000 love boxes have been delivered to families with hospitalized children. Sophia’s school, Glengrove Public School in Pickering, has helped with the cause by hosting toy drives, and enlisting the help of students to pack and organize boxes.

Sophia says it’s an amazing feeling to help others and her friends have been behind her all the way.

“It makes me feel happy to have them helping me,” she said.

This year, the group has surpassed their goal with over 5,000 boxes ready for delivery to local hospitals. It’s an accomplishment that they are proud of and wish they could share with Sophia’s dad. Her father passed away three months ago after a short battle with lung cancer.

Georgiev says that rather than wallow in self-pity, her partner would have wanted her to continue with the project.

“He was the project, and honestly every kid that that got a box he prayed for and so we hope he’s proud of us.”

The family will be accepting donations until Christmas.