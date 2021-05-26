TORONTO -- Health officials in York Region are advising anyone who shopped at a popular Vaughan supermarket over the past few weeks to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms after 23 people tested positive for the virus in an outbreak associated with the store.

According to York Region Public Health, there have been 23 COVID-19 cases linked to the outbreak at Concord Food Centre near Dufferin and Centre streets in Thornhill.

“Anyone who shopped at Concord Food Centre from April 8, 2021 to May 21, 2021 should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 until 14 days after their last visit to the supermarket. If symptoms develop, seek testing at a COVID-19 assessment centre,” York Region Public Health said in a statement issued Wednesday evening.

The statement said a workplace outbreak was declared at the store two weeks ago on May 12 after 14 employees were confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

Public health officials conducted an on-site inspection on May 17.

York Region told CP24.com that they are issuing a notice about the outbreak now because the number of confirmed cases has increased since the outbreak was first declared.

May 21 was the last day that any employees who have tested positive for the virus were at work.

Of the lab-confirmed cases associated with the store, 18 people are from York Region, two are from Toronto, another two are from Peel Region and one is from Muskoka.

Most of the affected employees have since recovered.

“York Region Public Health reminds all residents about the importance of providing a history of all contacts and contact information if you test positive for COVID-19. This is crucial to the prevention and control of this infection,” the health unit said in its statement.

The statement added that close contact with a confirmed case continues to be one of the biggest factors in the spread of COVID-19 in the region and that “it’s extremely important to be honest about your recent actions and interactions.”

Officials say anyone who shopped at the store and develops symptoms should seek testing at a COVID-19 assessment centre.