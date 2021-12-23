Over 150 city bikes at Bike Share stations across Toronto have recently had their tires slashed or spokes cut, the organization confirmed Thursday.

According to Bike Share Toronto spokesperson Rita Mezzanotte, several stations have been the target of repeated vandalism over the last few days.

“The authorities have been notified in each incident and we are in active contact with the Toronto Police Services’ detective assigned to the case,” Mezzanotte told CTV News Toronto in a statement.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Toronto Police for any additional information and will update the story accordingly.

Bike Share Toronto says they are taking steps to repair the bikes and stations affected and apologize “should riders encounter any issues in the short term.”

If riders witness any vandalism, they are being asked to contact Bike Share Toronto through social media or at customerservice@bikesharetoronto.com.