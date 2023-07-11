Mayor elect Olivia Chow to bike to work on her first day in office

Olivia Chow poses with her bike in this handout photo from May 2023. Twitter Olivia Chow poses with her bike in this handout photo from May 2023. Twitter

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton