Man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Brampton

A 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton on Nov. 24. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) A 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton on Nov. 24. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
A 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday morning, say paramedics.

The crash happened near Airport Road and Eagle Plains Drive, north of Sandalwood Parkway East.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to that area just before 6 a.m.

They said that one person was sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma center.

All southbound lanes of Airport Road were closed between Yellow Avens Boulevard and Stonecrest Drive, but have since reopened. 

