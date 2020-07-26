TORONTO -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that broke out in a townhouse complex in Richmond Hill Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Welrick Road East, east of Yonge Street, just before 2 p.m.

Viewer video shows visible flames and thick black smoke billowing out of the roof.

Images sent to CP24 by a person who lives across from the complex appear to show the fire spreading from one home to adjoining houses.

York Regional Police say all adjacent homes have been evacuated

There are no reported injuries at this time, police say.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Holding back tears, Anna Perchine, who lives in one of the affected units, watches as firefighters douse water on the fire, hoping that her two cats inside the home will be rescued.

"It's been going on for over two hours now, I believe. And it looks like it keeps getting worse," Perchine said.

"I'm just really worried about my pets in there right now. I don't really care about the stuff right now."

She said they were not home when the fire broke out. When Perchine arrived back, she saw the blaze above the home, and their door busted down.

"It's just a really big stress on us right now. Even though what's going on with the world right now, this is not something we need," Perchine said.

"They said they can't do anything, and you have to wait for this whole thing to just be over."

Rhiannon Tatham, who lives a block away, said when she saw the flames, she started alerting all her neighbours.

"I was banging on all the doors on both sides to get the people out, and I ran in, and I got two babies and two dogs out," Tatham said.

"As far as we know, there's nobody that's been hurt."

Tatham said it is devastating to see the damage the fire has caused to her neighbours.

"It pains as much to see your neighbours and people that you know going through this. It's heartbreaking."

Siraj Ahmadi, who also lives in the neighbourhood, said residents will be coming together to help those affected.

"We're just one community," Ahmadi said. "If one thing happens to one block, then you know the entire community is coming together and helping each other out."