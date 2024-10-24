Ontario family loses dream home after $38K deposit falls through

It's a dream for many Canadians, trying to save up enough money for a down payment on their very first home. That was also the dream for the Esmeralda family, a family of five with two dogs who currently live in a Scarborough apartment building.

"It was my biggest dream to have a home for my family," Alma Esmeralda told CTV News Toronto.

Esmeralda said she was ecstatic to find a house in Peterborough, Ont. for sale that was within her budget and had a huge backyard for the family’s dogs.

"When we went to visit the house there was space for the backyard for the dogs and we were very excited," said Esmeralda.

A friend told Esmeralda she knew someone who could help. Though he failed to show up for the showing of the home – saying he was sick – Esmeralda said he claimed he could help close the sale and arrange a financing plan.

Esmeralda said she gave him $38,000 for the deposit and they thought they would get possession of the house in May, but there were delays.

"They kept telling us funds are not ready and the lender is backing out," said Esmeralda.

After months went by, she discovered the man she was dealing with wasn't a real estate agent after all and was given bad news about her deposit.

"I don't know it's gone. When I asked him, 'Oh no, why is the house for sale again?' I said, 'Our deal is not even done yet.' But then he is no longer answering me," said Esmeralda.

The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) said buyers and sellers can check to make sure a real estate agent is licensed by checking the Real Estate Council of Ontario’s (RECO) website.

"It will give you a realtor or if you want to check a specific brokerage you are looking for you can do that as well," said OREA President Rick Kedzior. "That would give you confidence the person is licensed to sell in Ontario."

The website also shows if the agent has had any issues in the last five years, including enforcement actions, disciplinary decisions, charges or convictions, or other disciplinary measures..

Esmerelda said the man she gave the money to is now no longer in contact with her.

When CTV News contacted the man, he said he never purported to be a real estate agent.

"I never said I was a real estate agent from the beginning," the statement reads.

"My intention is to return her funds, I apologize for the delay and all the stress it has caused. I just really want to get it back to her we can put this all behind us."

Esmeralda is still hopeful that her dream on owning a home will one day come true.

"Right now I'm depressed, (I'm) frustrated. My hard-earned money is gone and some of the money I owe my friend. But I do hold out hope I will get my money back," said Esmeralda.

A real estate agent must have their licence with them at all times when they're conducting business, which homebuyers can ask to see. It may be in the form of a physical licence or a digital copy on an electronic device such as a phone.