TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police investigate suspicious incident in Mississauga after video of person appearing to be restrained

    Police release photos of what they described as a suspicious incident in Mississauga on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Peel Regional Police) Police release photos of what they described as a suspicious incident in Mississauga on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (Peel Regional Police)
    Peel police are investigating a suspicious incident in Mississauga after a video emerged of someone appearing to have been restrained.

    Police say they are investigating the incident that occurred on Friday night, at around 9:45 p.m.,  in the area of Traders Boulevard and Hurontario Street.

    “Security images appear to show a restrained individual associated to a dark-coloured sedan and an orange SUV. Both vehicles left the area in unknown directions,” police said in a news release on Saturday.

    They have released photos from the video in which an individual appears to have their hands tied behind their back while being held by another person.

    “In the event that this incident is a prank, investigators would ask those involved to contact them,” police said.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (905) 453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

