    • 2 adults, 1 infant sent to hospital after Oakville house fire: fire chief

    Two adults and an infant were sent to the hospital after a fire in Oakville on Friday night, the town's fire chief says. (CP24/David Ritchie) Two adults and an infant were sent to the hospital after a fire in Oakville on Friday night, the town's fire chief says. (CP24/David Ritchie)
    Two adults and an infant were sent to the hospital after a fire in Oakville on Friday night, the town's fire chief says.

    The fire broke out in the garage of a home on Georgian Drive, located near Dundas Street East and Trafalgar Road, at around 11:45 p.m.

    Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault said six people, including an infant, were inside the home when the fire started. Four people were rescued by firefighters, he said, while two were able to get out on their own.

    "There was one male patient who went to (Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital) with potential burns on his hands, presumably from maybe trying to open the garage door when he encountered flames, and there was a female, adult patient and an infant that were transported based on precautionary measures for potential smoke inhalation," Boissoneault told CP24.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

