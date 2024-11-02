TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing: paramedics

    A man is in serious, life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Mississauga, paramedics say. (CTV News Toronto/Jacob Estrin) A man is in serious, life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Mississauga, paramedics say. (CTV News Toronto/Jacob Estrin)
    Share

    A man is in serious, life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Mississauga, paramedics say.

    Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Derry Road East and Goreway Drive just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

    Paramedics told CP24 that they brought an adult male to the trauma centre.

    Police did not provide details about suspects or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio

    Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News