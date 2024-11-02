2 more people charged in connection with fatal Brampton shooting in August

Police charged two more people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Brampton back in August.

Peel Regional Police were called to a home at Millstone Drive and St. Tropez Court shortly before 1 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle on Aug. 30.

When they arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said the victim’s identity is not being released at the request of the family.

In September, police charged 23-year-old Parmvir Singh with first-degree murder.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police said they charged two more people in connection with the shooting.

Police charged 21-year-old Manvir Khabra and an 18-year-old man, both from Brampton, with manslaughter. The charges have not been tested in court.

Officers said since the 18-year-old was a youth at the time of the incident, his identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CTV News Toronto obtained video which appears to show the moments before the victim was killed.

In the video, an SUV is seen idling on the side of the road, and someone is heard demanding to be let inside the vehicle. The SUV then drives off, and what sounds like gunshots are heard shortly after. Four people are seen running away from the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

