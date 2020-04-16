TORONTO -- Police are looking an incident where a man allegedly coughed on coins and threatened a teen clerk with COVID-19 at a Markham convenience store.

Matthew Vega, 17, said he was working alone on Easter Sunday at the JTM Value Plus and Markham Pet Foods when he asked a man in the store to stand back and keep his distance.

“He said, ‘Why, are you the police? Who said that you have the authority to control me … I hope that me standing so close to you gave you COVID-19,’” Vega told CTV News Toronto on Thursday.

“Eventually, when he pulled out his coins to pay, he coughed on top of the coins, threw them at me on the table and said I hope you get coronavirus."

Vega put the coins in a separate section of the register and once the man left called his boss who reported it to police.

“At the moment, I was disgusted, astonished that there was this level of ridiculousness,” Vega said.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, York Regional Police said one of its district criminal investigations bureau is looking into the incident.

“With respect to the physical distancing of two meters or six feet, keep in mind that this is a health recommendation and not enforceable under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act,” Sgt. Andy Pattenden said.

“It makes you feel uncomfortable like you’re being bullied or harassed and at the same time physically threatening with the cough,” Vega said.

The Grade 12 student is working to save for university and said his sister has a compromised immune system, which makes it very important for him to stay safe to protect others.

“If he indeed had COVID-19, I wouldn’t be able to know for [some time] and even I right now could be spreading it,” said Vega.

He hopes by speaking out more people will take distancing seriously.

While most customers respect the measures in place, Vega said it’s time others know behaviour like coughing is not okay.

“It’s quite common to see a couple of customers everyday who say they don’t care [and] are trying to get close to you or try mock the fact we are trying to control this virus,” Vega said.