

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for two people after an 11-year-old boy was approached by a car while walking in a North York neighbourhood last week.

The boy was walking south on Leslie Street near Denlow Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 when he was approached by a vehicle driven by a man.

Toronto police said that a woman, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle, asked the boy where he was going and then invited him into the car.

The boy refused the invitation and the vehicle drove away heading south on Leslie Street.

Police have described the driver as a white male between the ages of 30 and 39. The passenger of the vehicle has been described as a white woman between the ages of 30 and 39, with long black hair.

The pair was in a light-coloured, possibly grey, four-door vehicle, police said.

Both are wanted in connection with what authorities are calling a “suspicious behavior investigation.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators at 416-808-3300 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.