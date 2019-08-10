

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 30-year-old man is in hospital with severe injuries following a shooting at a hotel in the Carlingview area, near Pearson International Airport.

The shooting happened outside an Embassy Suites hotel in the area of Carlingview Drive and Dixon Road at around 1:20 a.m.

A man who was staying at the hotel said he heard multiple gunshots before the victim was discovered.

"We were just sitting in one of the rooms upstairs and we heard popping sounds all of a sudden and it sounded like gunshots," said the man, who gave his name as Harry. "I think we heard 11 of them right here, very close by. Then what sounded like we heard two more rounds a bit further away and it sounded like they were driving away."

Police came to the scene and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the north side of the building.

Paramedics said they rushed the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains. He is expected to survive, but police have described his injuries as "life-altering."

Police said they are looking for three male suspects who fled the scene, but no suspect descriptions are available so far.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.