Man pronounced dead following overnight shooting in Mississauga

An increase in non-emergency calls to Peel Region's 911 service have prompted the police force to renew public education on when it's acceptable to call 911. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A man has been pronounced dead after an overnight shooting in Mississauga.

Police say they received the call for a shooting around 12:05 a.m. When police arrived to the scene, at Goreway and Morningstar drives, they located an adult male who was soon declared deceased.

Suspects are still outstanding. Officers believe this was an isolated incident and have passed the investigation to the Peel Regional Police Homicide Bureau.

In a tweet, police said they do not believe there is any further threat to public safety related to this incident.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Peel police.

