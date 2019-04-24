

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 44-year-old man has been charged after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a school in North York on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said that officers were called to a school near Bayview and Cummer avenues around 11 a.m.

Police allege that a man entered the building and went inside the girl’s washroom. A 16-year-old girl entered the same washroom and when she attempted to leave, police say the man blocked her path and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators said the girl screamed, alerting staff of the incident. The school staff immediately came to help the victim and proceeded to contact police.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that a suspect identified as Edison Diamante has been charged with forcible confinement, assault, and sexual assault in connection with the investigation.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.