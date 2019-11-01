A man shot and killed overnight was located by officials on the grounds of a Brampton school.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kingsview Boulevard and Brenda Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday for a report of gunshots heard nearby.

Officers said they located a male victim, believed to be in his teens or early 20s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at Ridgeview Public School. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they could not confirm where the victim was shot.

"The school is not believed to have any direct involvement in this incident however it did occur in the vicinity so we will have the school and surrounding area shut down for a time," officers said.

The victim’s identity has not been released by officials thus far.

The Peel District School Board said the Brampton school will be closed on Friday to accommodate the police investigation.

As well, the child care program operating out of Ridgeview Public School will also be closed for the day, the school board said.

No information on any possible suspects connected to the deadly shooting has been released by officers at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information pertaining to the case to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.