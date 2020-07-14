TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting that the vast majority of the province’s new cases of COVID-19 involve people under the age of 60.

Officials confirmed an additional 111 new infections on Tuesday, and reported that 96 of those cases were people younger than 60 years older.

The province also reported that the new number of cases did not include anyone over the age of 80. Fifteen of the new cases were people between the ages of 60 and 79.

It’s welcome news for many as the novel coronavirus has taken a significant toll on seniors in the province and long-term care homes. More than 1,876 people over the age of 80 have died in Ontario since the start of the pandemic.

The province also reported on Tuesday that one more person over the age of 60 died of COVID-19. It’s a slight drop from Sunday and Monday when three people were reported to have died.

The recent numbers bring Ontario’s total number of lab-confirmed cases of the disease to 36,950, including 2,723 deaths and 32,785 recoveries.

Where are the COVID-19 cases?

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 28 of the province’s 34 public health units have reported five or fewer new cases of the disease on Tuesday, with 21 of them reporting no new cases at all.

According to Tuesday’s epidemiology report, 38 of the new cases were found in Peel Region, 17 were found in York Region, 14 were found in Toronto, and 10 were found in Windsor-Essex, a region that has grappled with outbreaks among migrant workers.

Of the new cases in Ontario, 14 of them were under the age of 19, 52 of them were between the ages of 20 and 39, and 30 of them were between the ages of 40 and 59.

The majority of total deaths to date have been reported in people over the age of 70. One person, under the age of 19, who had COVID-19 died in Ontario, but it is not clear if the death was caused by the disease or other health issues.

Eleven patients who died were between the ages of 20 and 39, while 109 were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 724 were between the ages of 60 and 79.