Christmas events are happening across the city. Here's a list of highlights to get you in the festive spirt.

Aurora Winter Festival

You won’t recognize the Ontario Place West Island once the Aurora Winter Festival sets up shop.

Presented by the CNE, the venue will be transformed into a celebration of light and adventure.

Running from November 22 to January 5, Canada’s largest winter festival this holiday season features a skating rink, tube park, massive light displays, rides and a Christmas Market. Tickets are on sale now.

WinterFest at Canada's Wonderland

From the lake shore to north of the city, Canada’s Wonderland is turning into a winter wonderland. The theme park is celebrating everything winter with WinterFest, a colourful display which could probably be seen from airplanes passing overhead.

Five million holiday lights illuminate the site as live shows and strolling performers keep you entertained. In addition to select family rides, you can learn how to decorate cookies from a pro: Mrs. Claus.

And don’t forget to bring your letter to Santa, their North Pole Post Office will make sure it gets delivered. Tickets are on sale now for opening day November 22 right through until it closes on New Year’s Eve, December 31st.

Holiday Family Favourites at Cineplex

A new study says that watching Christmas movies may help people live longer and happier lives by reducing levels of stress and anxiety.

As a result, select Cineplex locations are making it easier for you to take the whole family to see some of the classics the big screen with their Holiday Family Favourites at Cineplex.

Continuing their popular Family Favourites series every Saturday morning, for the next three weeks beginning November 23rd a different Holiday movie will be screened. It will cost you just $2.99 per ticket.

iHeart Beer and Mac and Cheese Festival

And something for the bigger kids, grab your favourite ugly sweater and head down to the Queen Elizabeth Building at Exhibition on December 14th.

Get your fill of carbohydrates at the iHeart Beer and Mac and Cheese Festival. Lots of craft beers, a dozen local food vendors, contests and giveaways and at the end of the night a dance party to work off the carbs.