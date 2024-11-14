One man dead, another critical in double stabbing at City Place condo

A man is dead and another is in hospital following a double stabbing at a condo in the City Place area, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way around 12:45 a.m., Toronto police said, after two men reportedly stabbed each other in an argument.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two adults to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of them was subsequently pronounced dead, police said.

In an update, Det. Sgt. Brandon Price said he couldn’t speak to what the argument was about, but noted that the two men are known to each other.

“At this time, there are no outstanding suspects or any kind of ongoing public risk as a result of this incident that we have been able to identify,” he said, adding that the deceased has not yet been identified.