City of Toronto clears some tents near Rogers Centre ahead of sold-out Taylor Swift shows
Two unhoused individuals who were living in tents near the Rogers Centre have been given spaces in a Toronto shelter hotel ahead of six sold-out Taylor Swift concerts that are expected to result in an influx of visitors to the downtown core.
The city says that the individuals were living in Roundhouse Park, which is located near the southeast corner of the stadium.
Both individuals have accepted referrals into “permanent shelter programs,” which the city said they’re able to “use for as long as required.” Staff are also “currently assisting” the remaining two individuals living at Roundhouse Park, it said.
“With a high volume of foot traffic expected near the Rogers Centre in the coming days, outreach staff have been meeting with people experiencing homelessness in the area to help address immediate health and safety needs and offer space in the city’s shelter system – all in line with the city’s protocols,” spokesperson Russell Baker said in a written statement.
Toronto police confirmed to CP24 that officers recently attended Roundhouse Park at the city’s request to “ensure city staff could carry out their work without interruption.”
Spokesperson Stephanie Sayer, however, said that officers “did not move individuals or clear any encampments.”
In his statement, Baker said that it is “standard practice” to look at “all aspects of safety for residents, businesses and visitors when large-scale events occur” and the area around the Rogers Centre was “prioritized for outreach work to ensure the safety of individuals in encampments, other residents, businesses and visitors.”
Upwards of 500,000 people are expected to visit Toronto over the concert period, according to city officials.
“Individuals are being referred into permanent shelter programs with full services and supports, which they are able to use for as long as required,” Baker said.
A life-sized friendship bracelet adorns the Rogers Centre, which is set to host six shows of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
'First place I've ever felt safe'
Crystofur and their dog Coco had been staying in a tent at Roundhouse Park for almost two weeks, but earlier this week relocated to a city-run shelter-hotel near Highway 401 and Islington Avenue.
They said that on Nov. 4 police had approached them and threatened to break down their tent because Swift had a concert at the Rogers Centre coming up.
Crystofur, who has experienced homelessness and has been being precariously housed for several years, took to social media to share their concerns.
They said that initial exchange with police was upsetting and stressful as Roundhouse Park was the “first place I’ve ever felt safe.”
But on Nov. 12, Crystofur, who is 26, was accepted into a spot in the shelter system. They told CP24 that they are grateful to have a safe, warm place to stay with their puppy.
Crystofur added that they are now hoping to get a job and save up to get back on their feet and get their own place. They’ve also launched a crowdfunding campaign with the goal in mind.
Crystofur and their dog Coco had been staying in a tent at Roundhouse Park near the Rogers Centrefor almost two weeks, but earlier this week relocated to a city-run shelter-hotel near Highway 401 and Islington Avenue. (Supplied)
Homeless advocate Diana Chan McNally, however, questioned whether money and optics were behind the displacement in a statement provided to The Canadian Press.
“People (in the area) are already in close proximity to concerts, sports games, and other events that generate massive amounts of traffic -- that’s nothing new,” she said.
“If people were offered and willingly accepted a shelter space, free of coercion, I support that fully -- that’s how it should happen.”
This isn’t the first time that a municipality has worked to relocate unhoused individuals ahead of a sold-out Taylor Swift concert.
Last month a judge in New Orleans temporarily issued a injunction to stop the dismantlement of an encampment near the Superdome prior to Swift’s shows in the city.
With files from The Canadian Press
