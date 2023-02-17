John Tory's office window egged on his last day in office

Someone threw eggs at Mayor John Tory’s windows as he began his last day in office on Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 6:20 a.m.

Tory was sitting at his desk reading a newspaper when an unidentified individual threw three eggs at his windows, which overlook Nathan Phillips Square. Two of the eggs hit one of the glass pane windows while another landed between the doors below them.

CP24’s cameras captured the mayor’s reaction.

In the footage he glances up briefly but then resumes reading his newspaper seconds later.

Police tell CP24 that they were made aware of the egg incident and will be investigating.

The incident comes after Tory’s final city council meeting was repeatedly interrupted by protesters on Wednesday, some of whom were forcibly removed from council chambers by security.

Tory announced his intention to resign last Friday night, after disclosing that he had been involved in a relationship with a staff member.

A man threw three eggs at Mayor John Tory’s windows on his last day in office — after it happened, you could see Tory shaking his head before leaving his office. pic.twitter.com/Zu6tT0hHEw — Eden Debebe (@theEdenDebebe) February 17, 2023

His resignation takes effect at 5 p.m. today.