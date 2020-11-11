TORONTO -- Instead of gathering in person to remember the sacrifices of Canada's veterans on Remembrance Day, hundreds of Ontarians tuned in to livestreams of the ceremony to pay their respects.

At Queen’s Park, a small group of dignitaries were physically present for the provincial ceremony held outside the Ontario Veterans' Memorial. Members of the public were invited to watch the ceremony online and a little more than 1,300 people tuned in to watch the event.

The ceremony began with a traditional flyby by the members of the 436 Transport and Rescue Squadron, followed by brief remarks, the playing of the “Last Post” and two minutes of silence.

While the ceremony was as solemn as previous years, the COVID-19 pandemic was a constant undertone, with many dignitaries invoking the inspiration of Canada’s military during this time of crisis.

“Remembrance Day 2020 takes place in strange and uncertain circumstances,” Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell said in her address.

“We’re in the midst of a global pandemic. We are all vulnerable and must remain vigilant and as we begin the rebuilding and dare to dream of a better normal, those who have served in our armed forces provide inspiration, working together in common causes members of the Canadian forces have been there for us every step of the way.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford began his speech by addressing the fact that, under different circumstances, there would be many more members of the military present at the ceremony.

Due to the health risks involved in large gatherings, the Royal Canadian Legion discouraged Canadians from attending Remembrance Day ceremonies in person and encouraged veterans to take part in other ways.

“This year is considerably different,” the premier said. “But those we honour are with us in spirit. They are with us from the safety of their homes and we thank the legion for all the hard work to keep the flame of those we’ve lost shinning brightly this year.”

“Today we stand united as a people, as a province and as a country, in paying tribute to our heroes.”

A new memorial was also unveiled on Wednesday to commemorate veterans and active members of the Canadian Armed Forces who served in recent wars.

“The Ontario Afghanistan Memorial honours those who were lost during the more than 12-year long mission in Afghanistan," Brigadier-General Conrad Mialkowski in a statement. "This memorial will serve to pay tribute to the legacy of those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can live in peace here in Canada. It recognizes their courage, valour and dedication to their country.”

The new memorial can be found on the northwest side of the lawn at Queen’s Park in downtown Toronto.

Toronto marks 100 years since first Remembrance Day ceremony

In Toronto, a couple dozen people lined up outside of the Cenotaph at Old City Hall to pay their respects, wearing masks and standing physically distanced from one another.

A handful of officials, including Toronto Mayor John Tory, sat in a semi-circle around the Cenotaph and rose during the playing of the national anthem and two minutes of silence.

Residents were told not to sing the national anthem as a health precaution.

Wednesday also marked 100 years since the first Remembrance Day ceremony in front of Old City Hall.

“They gathered here 100 years ago on this day, two years after the First World War ended and as the Spanish flu epidemic was coming to an end,” Tory said. “This year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic we have ensured that the chain of remembrance, the 100-year chain of remembrance, is not broken."

Officials flags at Toronto’s City Hall, Metro Hall and civic centres will be lowered in remembrance of Canada’s fallen soldiers and the “Toronto” sign will be lit in red.

Meanwhile outside of Sunnybrook Hospital, 37,500 flags were displayed on the lawn and a small driveby parade was held in front of the Veterans Centre.