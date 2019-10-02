

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





With a threat of a strike looming, school boards across Ontario are issuing statements about how the job action will impact students and parents. Here is what you need to know:

Toronto District School Board

The school board has not yet said how the strike will impact students come Monday. In a notice posted on the TDSB website, the school board said that it “remains hopeful that a new contract can be negotiated.”

Toronto Catholic District School Board

The school board said that schools will remain open for now but that could change.

“The board remains committed to keeping schools open, however without the presence of these staff to assist with supervision, cleanliness and other key functions, this may prove challenging,” a notice on their website said.

“The Board will make best efforts to provide a safe and healthy environment for students and staff, but it may be difficult to keep schools open if the situation deteriorates and we are no longer able to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

Peel District School Board

The school board is encouraging parents to “explore alternative child care arrangements for the next week,” just in case the strike results in school closures.

“At this time, the Peel District School Board is confirming details of the strike action and its impact on school operations. We will provide an update directly to families, staff and students once a decision has been made,” the board said.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board

The school board said that it is still reviewing the impact a strike would have on school operations.

“While it is our hope that we are able to keep schools open, there is a possibility that we may have to close schools in the interest of student and staff safety, security and well-being.”

Waterloo Catholic District School Board

The board has said that CUPE workers represent 1,100 of their school-based staff. Because of that, the board said they will be closing down their schools if the strike goes forward.

“We would not be able to safely operate our schools,” the school board said in a letter to parents. “Since there is a possibility that schools may be closed for an indefinite period of time, we recommend that you immediately begin making alternate plans for the care of your children, in the event that the strike proceeds.”

York Region District School Board

Parents are being “strongly encouraged” to make alternative childcare arrangements for their kids.

“This strike action may result in school closures,” the board said. “More information will soon be available as we consider the effect of the full strike.”

Durham District School Board

In a tweet, the school board said that the DDSB is still “confirming details and contingency plans are being considered.”