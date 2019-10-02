Thousands of Ontario school support workers are prepared to walk off the job on Oct. 7, amid an ongoing contract dispute with the Progressive Conservative government.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Wednesday morning that they are willing to escalate their work-to-rule campaign and launch “full strike action” if a deal cannot be reached.

“Make no mistake. CUPE members are prepared to go on stirke. We are ready,” said Laura Walton, who has led negotiations on behalf of the union.

Walton claims that “within minutes” of launching the work-to-rule campaign, school boards began laying off CUPE employees, cancelled programs and asked children as young as “10 or 11” to monitor other students.

Those claims have not been independently verified by CTV News.

Walton says while the union is taking this step to “apply pressure” on the bargaining processes they are also willing to “do the hard work” to prevent a strike.

“I’m hoping that the government wants to avoid a full walk out as much as I do.”

Walton says there are no future bargaining dates scheduled.