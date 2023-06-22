Here's what's going on in Toronto for Pride this weekend

Big crowds are expected in the downtown core this weekend as Pride Month culminates with a number of festivities in the city’s Church Wellesley Village neighbourhood, including the annual Pride Parade.

Here is a look at the road closures in place for the celebrations this weekend:

Pride StreetFair:

The Streetfair will begin on Friday at 8 a.m. and will wrap up on Monday at 7 a.m. Church Street will be fully closed to all vehicular traffic from the north side of Dundas Street East to the south side of Hayden Street. Wellesley Street East will also be shut down from Yonge to Jarvis streets.

Trans March:

The event begins with a rally at 7 p.m. on Friday at Church and Hayden streets and the march will start at 8 p.m. Bloor Street East will be closed from Church Street to Yonge Street along with Yonge Street from Bloor Street East to Gould Street. Gould Street will be shut down from Yonge Street to Church Street, and Church Street will be closed from Gould Street to Bloor Street East.

Dyke March:

The march, which will begin with a rally at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Church Street and Hayden Street, starts at 2 p.m. Bloor Street East will be closed from Church Street to Yonge Street along with Yonge Street from Bloor Street East to Gould Street. Gould Street will be shut down from Yonge Street to Church Street, and Church Street will be closed from Gould Street to Bloor Street East. Roads will be closed from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pride Parade:

The annual Pride Parade gets underway on Sunday at 2 p.m. but road closures will start at around 8 a.m. along Rosedale Valley Road.

Here is a list of road closures for the event:

At 8 a.m.:

Rosedale Valley Road, from Park Road to Bayview Avenue

At 12 p.m.:

Park Road from Rosedale Valley Road to Bloor Street East

Church Street from Park Road to Hayden Street

Bloor Street East from Yonge Street to Ted Rogers Way

At 1:30 p.m.:

Bloor Street West from Bay Street to Ted Rogers Way

Yonge Street from Bloor Street West to Queen Street West

Dundas Street West from University Avenue to Victoria Street

Bay Street from Queen Street to Dundas Street

All roads are expected to reopen at 8 p.m.

Weather

The events will continue rain or shine and Environment Canada says some soggy weather is possible in Toronto this weekend. The national weather agency is calling for a high of 23 C on Friday and Saturday with cloudy skies and a chance of rain. A slightly warmer daytime high of 27 C is in the forecast on Sunday but Environment Canada says rain is also possible throughout the day.