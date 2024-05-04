TORONTO
Toronto

    Police searching for man wanted for assaulting woman in Toronto's west end

    Toronto police are searching for Leonel Aguilar-Velazquez, 21, in an assault investigation (TPS). Toronto police are searching for Leonel Aguilar-Velazquez, 21, in an assault investigation (TPS).
    Toronto police are searching for a man wanted for assaulting a woman in Toronto’s west end Friday night.

    Police said a man and woman were in the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area on Friday at approximately 3 p.m.

    The man assaulted the 21-year-old woman and fled the area before police arrived, according to officers.

    The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

    Leonel Aguilar-Velazquez, 21, of no fixed address, is wanted for assault and failing to comply with a release order.

    He is described as 5'5" tall, 145 lbs., with a shaved head and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.  

