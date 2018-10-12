

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Neighbours of a 26-year-old student gunned down in his Downsview driveway are remembering him as respectful young man who always helped out his mother.

Roy Zamora was in his car in the driveway of his mother’s Camborne Avenue home on Thursday afternoon when gunshots rang out.

Residents in the area who heard the gunfire were the first to arrive at the scene.

“He was in the car,” Carla Gauthier said. “The neighbours, with homemade tools, saran wrap and tape, were trying to stop the bleeding.”

“I was trying to hold up the head, but his eyes were, like you could tell, his eyes were already open,” Neighbour Tony Tersigni said.

Gauthier said she held Zamora’s head while they waited for first responders.

“I found his pulse at the beginning but I don’t think he… he didn’t make it.”

Zamora died at the scene. The Ryerson University business student had just turned 26 last week.

In the hours after, distraught family members and friends gathered nearby, unable to come to terms with the sudden loss.

The typically quiet North York neighbourhood has been reeling ever since.

“I didn’t sleep last night. I’m telling you the truth, I’m not sleeping,” Maria Tersigni told CTV News Toronto on Friday morning.

“I still can’t believe it, something like that here.”

Zamora often cut the grass for his mother, Tersigni said, and was often spotted going to-and-from school.

“He was very nice,” she said. “He cut hair too… A beautiful boy. I don’t know what happened.”

A friend of the victim told CTV News Toronto that she doesn’t understand why someone would kill Zamora.

“Why? He wouldn’t have done this. He’s not involved in stuff like this, at least from what we know, he’s not,” Sabrina Loria said."He just had such dreams."

Police said that two suspects were seen speeding away from the area in a grey-coloured hatchback vehicle, heading eastbound.

Both of the suspects are being described by investigators as males who are approximately six-foot-tall and between the ages of 18 and 25, last seen wearing black.

A security camera fixed in the window of a next-door neighbour captured Zamora coming home just moments before the shots were fired.

“(You see) just the car, his car, and then another one followed a few seconds after,” the neighbour, who identified himself only as John, said. “Apparently it was a grey Mazda, that’s what he said, the police officer.”

Multiple gunshots were heard shortly after.

“He was respectful, he always worked with his mother,” Dominic Tersigni said.

“I’m feeling very, very sorry because he was a nice guy.”

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the deadly shooting to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.