

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 26-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a daylight shooting in the city's Downsview neighbourhood.

Toronto police responded to reports of sounds of gunshots near Camborne Avenue and Dalraith Road, west of Keele Street, around 2 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male suffering from obvious signs of trauma to the upper body from “apparent gunshot wounds.”

Katrina Arrogante, a spokesperson for the Toronto police, told CP24 via phone that the victim was found outside a residence in the area.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

City councillor Maria Augimeri, who said she spoke with the mother of the victim, identified the man as Roy Zamora.

"He was an excellent student studying business at Ryerson University," Augimeri told reporters. "His friends, his girlfriend, his family, his cousins, his aunts, his mother are distraught because they can see no reason for this.”

Police say that two suspects were reportedly seen leaving the area after the gunfire, travelling eastbound in a grey vehicle.

No further suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate the incident.