

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Hamilton police are investigating after they said a group of about 30 people wearing black clothing broke windows and damaged vehicles in the city’s Durand neighborhood last night.

At around 10 p.m., police said they received a number of reports about a large group causing mischief in the area.

Members of the group, according to police, were dressed in black, had their faces covered, and were carrying a banner that read “We Are The Ungovernables.”

Investigators say they set off fireworks, damaged vehicles, and threw rocks at store windows.

The windows of multiple stores on Locke Street were broken and several vehicles were damaged in the area, police said.

The police service’s ACTION team, mounted unit, and emergency response team all responded and the group dispersed immediately, some discarding their clothing as they fled.

No injuries were reported.

Officers remained in the area for the rest of the night, trying to take an inventory of the damage, collect evidence, and speak to witnesses.

Investigators are asking victims and witnesses of the vandalism to contact police at 905-546-3816. Anyone with security video or dash camera footage in the neighbourhood can also contact police or Crime Stoppers.