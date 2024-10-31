TORONTO
    • Girl, 15, allegedly threatened to 'shoot up a school' in Ajax on Snapchat

    A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo.
    A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after allegedly making threats on Snapchat to "shoot up a school" in Ajax.

    At around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Durham Regional Police said it had been tipped off about the Snapchat post, which allegedly pointed to a potential school shooting at Archbishop Denis O'Connor Catholic High School.

    Early on Thursday morning, at around 1:20 a.m., police arrived at the suspect's home and arrested her without incident. Officers did not find any weapons at the home, adding that they do not have concerns for the public's safety.

    She has been charged with uttering death threats. The charge has not been tested in court.

    Her identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act

    Investigators ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2526 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

