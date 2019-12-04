TORONTO -- A fourth arrest has been made in connection with a violent abduction in downtown Toronto last month, while two other suspects remain at large.

A 21-year-old man was walking in the area of St. George and Willcocks streets on Nov. 16 at around 5 p.m. when he was approached from behind by four people, police said.

One of the four “brandished a conducted energy weapon” at the time, according to investigators.

The victim was choked and robbed of his personal belongings before being forced to withdraw an unknown amount of cash from a nearby bank machine. Police said the victim was then forced into a taxi cab and was taken to a motel in Toronto’s east end.

“He was held until he raised his credit limit,” investigators said. “His bank account was emptied and he was released.”

On Nov. 30, officials said three people had been arrested in connection with the investigation. Daeshawn Grant, 18, of Toronto, Kaelin Sankar, 21, of Mississauga, and Tanika Galloway, 21, of Toronto, face a combined 22 charges.

A fourth suspect, 20-year-old Adisoon Admoon, was arrested on Dec. 3, police said. The Mississauga resident was arrested inside a Toronto home following an arrest warrant being issued last month. He faces a total of nine charges.

“Still outstanding are Arthur McLean, 19, of Toronto, and a sixth suspect described as a black man, 20-25, six-feet, with a skinny build, who was wearing blue faded jeans, a grey/beige jacket, a grey hoodie, a red baseball hat with a white symbol, and black shoes,” investigators said.

“They are considered armed and violent. If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.”

Anyone with further information regarding the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).