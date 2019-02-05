

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A former music editor for Vice Media has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to import cocaine into Australia.

An RCMP statement says Yaroslav Pastukhov was one of two Canadians arrested on Jan. 31 after an investigation aided by Australian Federal Police.

According to the statement, the arrest is linked to a 2015 incident in which five people were detained upon arrival at Sydney International Airport and found to be in possession of nearly 40 kilograms of cocaine.

The release says Pastukhov, 28, had been living in Montreal under an alias.

Pastukhov was to appear in court Monday at Old City Hall in Toronto.

Ali Taki Lalji, 30, of Toronto is also in custody and scheduled for a bail hearing on Wednesday at the same court.